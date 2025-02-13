ADVERTISEMENT

Football Four Huskers invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

DL Ty Robinson, CB Tommi Hill, WR Isaiah Neyor and TE Thomas Fidone have all been invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The Huskers did not have any representatives from their 2023 team at last year's Combine. The last time they had reps at the Combine came two years ago with WR Trey Palmer, TE Travis Vokolek and DE Ochaun Mathis from the 2022 team.

