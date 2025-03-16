Zack Carpenter
Game info for today's series finale:
Matchup: Nebraska (7-10, 1-4 Big Ten) @ UCLA (15-4, 4-1)
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (0-1, 3.29 ERA) vs. UCLA RHP Landon Stump (1-0, 4.08 ERA)
