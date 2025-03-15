Huskers looking to extend their three-game win streak while on the road at UCLA, the No. 4 team in the Big Ten (overall winning %)



Here's the game info:



Matchup: Nebraska (7-8, 1-2 Big Ten) @ UCLA (13-4, 2-1)

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (2-2, 2.70 ERA) vs. UCLA RHP Cody Delvecchio (0-2, 9.18 ERA)



