ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: UCLA 11 , Nebraska 3***

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Defensive Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
7,061
21,466
113
Nebraska’s three-game win streak ended last night in Game 1 at UCLA. Went down 2-0, Tyler Stone’s 2-run HR in the 6th inning tied it up, but the Bruins put up three in the bottom half and held on. UCLA’s now won three in a row and seven of its last eight.

Here’s the game info for this afternoon:

Matchup: Nebraska (7-9, 1-3 Big Ten) @ UCLA (14-4, 3-1)
Time: 4 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-2, 7.71 ERA) vs. UCLA RHP Michael Barnett (4-0, 4.91 ERA)



 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: UCLA 5 Nebraska 2***

Replies
25
Views
1K
Insider's Board
HuskerRick
HuskerRick
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Neb 5 - WSU 4 (Game 2)***

Replies
45
Views
2K
Insider's Board
sklarbodds
sklarbodds
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska loses both games of doubleheader to Washington***

Replies
42
Views
3K
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 10, Wichita State 1***

Replies
20
Views
1K
Insider's Board
ftscott3
ftscott3
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread Louisiana sweeps Nebraska in doubleheader (4-1 and 10-2)

Replies
59
Views
3K
Insider's Board
rrthusker
rrthusker
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back