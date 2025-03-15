Nebraska’s three-game win streak ended last night in Game 1 at UCLA. Went down 2-0, Tyler Stone’s 2-run HR in the 6th inning tied it up, but the Bruins put up three in the bottom half and held on. UCLA’s now won three in a row and seven of its last eight.



Here’s the game info for this afternoon:



Matchup: Nebraska (7-9, 1-3 Big Ten) @ UCLA (14-4, 3-1)

Time: 4 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-2, 7.71 ERA) vs. UCLA RHP Michael Barnett (4-0, 4.91 ERA)







