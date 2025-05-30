In case some of you are popping in looking for the game thread we are delayed right now for weather in NC. It will be Brockett for Nebraska and Malachi Witherspoon for the Sooners as they opted to hold their ace for tomorrow. Full thread details will come up right around 6 so look for this thread to update at that time.Nebraska (32-27 overall, 15-15 Big Ten, 8-2 in last 10) vs. Oklahoma (35-20, 14-16 SEC, 3-7 in last 10)6:36 p.m. CTESPN+Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers AppBoshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (4-3, 3.41 ERA) vs. Oklahoma RHP Malachi Witherspoon (3-8, 5.53 ERA)