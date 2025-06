What a terrible start. Easy grounder to Will Walsh was muffed, then hard hit to SS Carey was missed.Weak single to center to load the bases with no outs.Nebraska (33-28 overall, 15-15 Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma (36-21, 14-16 SEC)11 a.m. CTSEC Network and ESPN+Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers AppBoshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (4-7, 5.17 ERA) vs. Oklahoma LHP Cade Crossland (4-4, 6.84 ERA)