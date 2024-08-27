Zack Carpenter
- May 19, 2022
- 5,609
- 20,008
- 113
FINAL: Nebraska def. Kentucky 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20)
Things got a little tight midway through Set 4. Nebraska took a 17-11 lead and later a 21-16 lead, Kentucky twice cut the deficit to three points (19-16 and 21-18), but the Huskers pulled away to kick off 2024 with a win in a Top-10 showdown.
Beason: 11 kills, 8 digs
Allick: 11 kills, .667 hit percentage
Andi Jackson: 10 kills
Murray: 8 kills, 4 digs
Krause: 7 kills, 3 aces
Reilly: 39 assists, 11 digs
Rodriguez: 15 digs
Let the season begin! It's a Top-10 matchup to kick things off (two of them, actually) at the AVCA First Serve Showcase...
No. 2 Nebraska vs No. 9 Kentucky at 6pm CT on ESPN2
No. 3 Wisconsin vs No. 6 Louisville will follow afterward at approx. 8:30pm CT on ESPN2
Here's our season preview and match preview of the Huskers and Wildcats with stats to know, players to watch and more notes:
