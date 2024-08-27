InsideNebraska: Nebraska Cornhuskers Football & Basketball Recruiting - Nebraska VB: Season preview, players to watch as NU opens with Top-10 match Nebraska volleyball season preview, players to watch and more as Huskers begin 2024 with a Top-10 matchup.

FINAL: Nebraska def. Kentucky 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20)Things got a little tight midway through Set 4. Nebraska took a 17-11 lead and later a 21-16 lead, Kentucky twice cut the deficit to three points (19-16 and 21-18), but the Huskers pulled away to kick off 2024 with a win in a Top-10 showdown.Beason: 11 kills, 8 digsAllick: 11 kills, .667 hit percentageAndi Jackson: 10 killsMurray: 8 kills, 4 digsKrause: 7 kills, 3 acesReilly: 39 assists, 11 digsRodriguez: 15 digs==================================================================Let the season begin! It's a Top-10 matchup to kick things off (two of them, actually) at the AVCA First Serve Showcase...No. 2 Nebraska vs No. 9 Kentucky at 6pm CT on ESPN2No. 3 Wisconsin vs No. 6 Louisville will follow afterward at approx. 8:30pm CT on ESPN2Here's our season preview and match preview of the Huskers and Wildcats with stats to know, players to watch and more notes: