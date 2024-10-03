ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska wins 10th straight, sweeps Illinois

Starting this thread earlier than usual.

Matchup: #2 Nebraska (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Illinois (8-4, 0-2)
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Watch: FS1
Streaming: Fox Sports App (LINK)
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)

Here's the match preview as we sit more than an hour out from start time:

VB Match Preview: 2 Nebraska at Illinois

Previewing tonight's Nebraska volleyball match on the road at Illinois.
