Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: Nebraska sweeps Stanford in Top 5 national showdown

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
Top five national showdown begins at The Bob in roughly 35-40 minutes:
No. 5 Nebraska (8-1) vs No. 2 Stanford (7-0)

Watch, stream, radio info:
>> Time: 7:00 p.m. Central Time
>> TV Channel: Big Ten Network
>> Streaming: FoxSportsGo
>> Radio: Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on its volleyball affiliate stations
>> Listen online: Huskers.com
>> App Audio: Official Huskers App



 
