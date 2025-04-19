Reminder that today is now a doubleheader with the series finale being rescheduled to start 45 min after the first game this afternoon:



***GAME 1***

Matchup: Nebraska (17-21, 5-11 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (17-18, 8-8 Big Ten)

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App

Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-4, 7.36 ERA) vs. Northwestern RHP Matthew Kouser (3-3, 5.72 ERA)









***GAME 2***

Time: Approx. 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 1

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App

Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (0-3, 4.68 ERA) vs. TBD