May 19, 2022
- 7,367
- 21,805
- 113
Reminder that today is now a doubleheader with the series finale being rescheduled to start 45 min after the first game this afternoon:
***GAME 1***
Matchup: Nebraska (17-21, 5-11 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (17-18, 8-8 Big Ten)
Time: 1 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-4, 7.36 ERA) vs. Northwestern RHP Matthew Kouser (3-3, 5.72 ERA)
***GAME 2***
Time: Approx. 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 1
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (0-3, 4.68 ERA) vs. TBD
