Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 8, Sam Houston State 3***

May 19, 2022
Obviously getting to this thread late, and I'll just be doing score updates.

It's currently Nebraska 3, SHSU 2 headed to the top of the 5th.

Cael Frost 2-run HR in the 2nd and an unearned run scored by Cayden Brumbaugh in the 3rd gave NEB a 3-0 lead. SHSU responded with a 2-out, 2-run double in the 4th.

TV/Streaming: D1Baseball (Use code NEB25 for $10 off)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
 
