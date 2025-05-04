ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 8, Minnesota 3***

Big opportunity for a crucial win and another Big Ten series victory today.

Top 12 teams make the conference tournament:
>> Nebraska (10-13 Big Ten) is currently T-11th with Michigan State (Spartans are losing 3-1 in BOT 9 to Oregon right now).
>> A win today could put the Huskers in 11th place.
>> A loss could put them in 12th by day's end behind MSU (10-13) and Northwestern (10-14; Nebraska owns H2H tiebreaker) with six B1G games left.

Here's the game info for the afternoon's rubber match:

Matchup: Nebraska (23-24, 10-13 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota (22-23, 8-15 Big Ten)
Time: 1 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (2-3, 4.01 ERA) vs. TBD



 
