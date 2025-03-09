The series finale between Nebraska (4-8) and Washington (7-8) gets underway at noon. Huskers are sliding (lost 7 of last 9) and UW is starting to roll (4 straight wins)



Info on how to watch, listen and stream to Game 3:



Time: 12 p.m. CT

Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (0-1, 5.00 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Tommy Brandenburg (0-1, 6.28 ERA)

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App







