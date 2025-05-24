HuskerCubs
If someone will prefix this for me going to get this thread prepared as we await lineup announcement. Edit @sklarbodds little help with the prefix I only have softball and volleyball as choices for some reason.
Game preview capsule by @Zack Carpenter:
Huskers upset top seed Oregon this morning. They've won seven games in a row in the Big Ten Tournament dating back to last year's title run.
Their reward is a doubleheader facing off against Penn State today:
Matchup: #8 seed Nebraska (30-27, 15-15 Big Ten) vs. #9 seed Penn State (33-22, 15-15)
Time: 5 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)
Pitching: Nebraska TBA vs. Penn State TBA
