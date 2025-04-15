Nebraska looking for some revenge for a 9-5 loss (and for the last four straight L’s to the ‘Jays) against Creighton exactly two weeks ago. Here’s the game info:



Matchup: Nebraska (16-20, 5-10 Big Ten) at Creighton (20-11, 3-3 Big East)

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: FS1

Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App

Stadium: Charles Schwab Field

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ryan Harrahill (0-0, 3.97 ERA) vs. Creighton RHP Shea Wendt (0-0, 4.50 ERA)



