Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 6, Creighton 3***

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

May 19, 2022
Nebraska looking for some revenge for a 9-5 loss (and for the last four straight L’s to the ‘Jays) against Creighton exactly two weeks ago. Here’s the game info:

Matchup: Nebraska (16-20, 5-10 Big Ten) at Creighton (20-11, 3-3 Big East)
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: FS1
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Charles Schwab Field
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ryan Harrahill (0-0, 3.97 ERA) vs. Creighton RHP Shea Wendt (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

 
