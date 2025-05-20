ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 5, Michigan State 4 (10 inn.) in B1G Tournament***

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Defensive Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
7,671
22,285
113
Might be in the car by the time first pitch is fired away, so I'm getting this going early.

Today’s game info for Nebraska's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament:

Matchup: #8 seed Nebraska (28-27, 15-15 Big Ten) vs. #12 seed Michigan State (28-25, 13-17)
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 5.66 ERA) vs. Michigan State LHP Joseph Dzierwa (8-3, 2.31 ERA)



 
