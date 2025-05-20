Might be in the car by the time first pitch is fired away, so I'm getting this going early.



Today’s game info for Nebraska's opening game of the Big Ten Tournament:



Matchup: #8 seed Nebraska (28-27, 15-15 Big Ten) vs. #12 seed Michigan State (28-25, 13-17)

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App

Stadium: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 5.66 ERA) vs. Michigan State LHP Joseph Dzierwa (8-3, 2.31 ERA)







