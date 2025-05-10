ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 5, Michigan 2 (Huskers win Game 2 + series on Sanderson walk-off 3-run HR)***

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Defensive Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
Getting this one going early. A small "programming note," as they say: I likely will not be around too much for the games today and tomorrow. I'll try my best to give scoring updates, but they may be fewer and farther between.

Nebraska held off for a huge 3-2 win in Game 1 last night. That’s six wins in their last eight games. Today’s game info as the ‘Skers look to get above the .500 mark for the first time since improving to a 3-2 record on Feb. 21:

Matchup: Nebraska (25-25, 12-13 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (31-18, 14-11 Big Ten)
Time: 2 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 6.28 ERA) vs. Michigan TBA



 
