Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: Nebraska 3, Creighton 2 – Huskers win wild five-set thriller in first-ever Top-10 showdown

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
UPDATE:
FINAL: Nebraska 3, Creighton 2 (25-19, 25-16, 31-33, 16-25, 15-10)
No. 5 Huskers (6-1) def. No. 9 Bluejays (5-1) in a wild five-set thriller, one that was the first-ever Top-10 showdown between the two in-state rivals. Recap of the live updates and player stats are all ITT below.

7pm CT on Big Ten Network: No. 5 Nebraska (5-1) vs No. 9 Creighton (5-0) gets underway at the Devaney Center in approx. 15 minutes.

First-ever Top-10 meeting between the two programs.

 
