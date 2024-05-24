Zack Carpenter
May 19, 2022
- 5,029
- 19,054
- 113
UPDATE:
FINAL
Nebraska 12
Ohio State 5
No. 2 seed Huskers (36-20 overall)* get some revenge on No. 7 seed Ohio State (29-26)* for their 15-2 loss to the Buckeyes on Tuesday night.
Nebraska will face No. 3 seed Indiana (32-22-1)* at 9 a.m. CT tomorrow. If they lose, the Huskers are eliminated. If they win, the Huskers will play a second game tomorrow against the Hoosiers starting at approximately 5 p.m.
*including the Big Ten Tournament
Nebraska answers a 13-run loss to OSU with a 7-run win behind performances by Mason McConnaughey (W, 8-3) on the mound and Gabe Swansen + Josh Caron at the plate.
McConnaughey: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, career-high 11 Ks and T-career high 101 pitches
Swansen: 4-for-5, finishing just a 3B shy of the cycle with 1 R, 6 RBI on two 1Bs, one 2B and one HR (3-run homer for a 3-0 lead in BOT 1)
Caron: 2-for-5 with 1 R, 3 RBI on a one-run 2B and two-run 1B
Ben Columbus added a solo HR with 3 R and 3 BBs + Rhett Stokes went 3-for-4 with 2 R, 1 RBI on one 2B and two 1Bs
=================================
Big Ten Tournament elimination game:
No. 2 seed Nebraska vs. No. 7 seed Ohio State – Part II as Huskers look to avenge Tuesday's 15-2 loss
Loser is out, winner faces No. 3 seed Indiana at 9 a.m. tomorrow
