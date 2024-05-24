ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 12, Ohio State 5 – Huskers face 3 seed Indiana at 9am Sunday

UPDATE:

FINAL
Nebraska 12
Ohio State 5

No. 2 seed Huskers (36-20 overall)* get some revenge on No. 7 seed Ohio State (29-26)* for their 15-2 loss to the Buckeyes on Tuesday night.

Nebraska will face No. 3 seed Indiana (32-22-1)* at 9 a.m. CT tomorrow. If they lose, the Huskers are eliminated. If they win, the Huskers will play a second game tomorrow against the Hoosiers starting at approximately 5 p.m.

*including the Big Ten Tournament

Nebraska answers a 13-run loss to OSU with a 7-run win behind performances by Mason McConnaughey (W, 8-3) on the mound and Gabe Swansen + Josh Caron at the plate.

McConnaughey: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, career-high 11 Ks and T-career high 101 pitches

Swansen: 4-for-5, finishing just a 3B shy of the cycle with 1 R, 6 RBI on two 1Bs, one 2B and one HR (3-run homer for a 3-0 lead in BOT 1)

Caron: 2-for-5 with 1 R, 3 RBI on a one-run 2B and two-run 1B

Ben Columbus added a solo HR with 3 R and 3 BBs + Rhett Stokes went 3-for-4 with 2 R, 1 RBI on one 2B and two 1Bs

=================================

Big Ten Tournament elimination game:
No. 2 seed Nebraska vs. No. 7 seed Ohio State – Part II as Huskers look to avenge Tuesday's 15-2 loss

Loser is out, winner faces No. 3 seed Indiana at 9 a.m. tomorrow

