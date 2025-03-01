ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: LSU 11, Nebraska 6 as Huskers blow early 5-0 lead

May 19, 2022
Nebraska (4-4) vs. #2 LSU (9-1) will get underway at 4:15pm CT. Start time pushed back by 15 minutes.

Both teams coming off a win last night. Huskers beat Sam Houston State, 8-3, and Tigers beat Kansas State, 8-5, in 10 innings.

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. TBA
TV/Streaming: D1Baseball (Use code NEB25 for $10 off)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App



 
