A little late, but here's the game info for the I-80 rubber match:



Matchup: Nebraska (24-24 overall, 11-13 Big Ten) vs. Creighton (31-13, 12-3 Big East)

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (4-6, 5.37 ERA) vs. Creighton RHP Ian Koosman (5-3, 5.40 ERA)

Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln







