Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Creighton 8, Nebraska 7 (Game 3 rubber match)***

Zack Carpenter

Defensive Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
A little late, but here's the game info for the I-80 rubber match:

Matchup: Nebraska (24-24 overall, 11-13 Big Ten) vs. Creighton (31-13, 12-3 Big East)
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (4-6, 5.37 ERA) vs. Creighton RHP Ian Koosman (5-3, 5.40 ERA)
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln



 
