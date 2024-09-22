ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: #5 Nebraska sweeps #4 Louisville on road, fifth Top-15 win

No. 5 Nebraska (9-1) @ No. 4 Louisville (8-1) is already underway from the KFC Yum Center

>> Nebraska is 5-1 all-time against Louisville, but the Cardinals’ lone win was the most recent match in the series, a 3-0 sweep of the Huskers on Sept. 18, 2021 in Lincoln.

>> Nebraska’s last win against Louisville was Sept. 8, 2006, a 3-0 sweep in Lincoln.

TV: ABC
Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com





 
