Volleyball FINAL: #4 Penn State def. #2 Nebraska in Happy Valley

May 19, 2022
UPDATE

FINAL:
#4 Penn State def. #2 Nebraska in four sets (25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23) in another Top 5 battle in the Big Ten. The Huskers (28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) see their 25-game win streak halted by the Nittany Lions (29-2, 19-1) on the road in Rec Hall.

  • Set 1: Nebraska took 13-12 lead but never led again. Cut a three-point deficit to 19-19 but lost 25-21
  • Set 2: Huskers took 15-7 lead and never looked back en route to 25-14
  • Set 3: Nebraska cut a late four-point deficit to 21-20 but faltered in loss of 25-22
  • Set 4: In a set that had 16 ties + 5 lead changes, Huskers took their last lead at 19-18 then tied it at 20-20 and 21-21 before losing 25-23
Nebraska had an opportunity to capture a second consecutive outright Big Ten championship with a win in Happy Valley tonight. But the Huskers will need to beat Maryland (14-16, 5-14) on the road tomorrow (6pm CT on Big Ten Network) in order to secure a co-B1G title with Penn State.

Big one coming up on Friday night, then the regular-season finale on Saturday.

VB match previews as #2 Nebraska travels to #4 Penn State and Maryland to close it out:

nebraska.rivals.com

VB Preview: #2 Nebraska at #4 Penn State

Nebraska volleyball match previews at Penn State and Maryland as Big Ten championship at stake in another Top 5 battle.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com
 
