Set 1: Nebraska took 13-12 lead but never led again. Cut a three-point deficit to 19-19 but lost 25-21

Set 2: Huskers took 15-7 lead and never looked back en route to 25-14

Set 3: Nebraska cut a late four-point deficit to 21-20 but faltered in loss of 25-22

Set 4: In a set that had 16 ties + 5 lead changes, Huskers took their last lead at 19-18 then tied it at 20-20 and 21-21 before losing 25-23

VB Preview: #2 Nebraska at #4 Penn State Nebraska volleyball match previews at Penn State and Maryland as Big Ten championship at stake in another Top 5 battle.

==================================================================Big one coming up on Friday night, then the regular-season finale on Saturday.VB match previews as #2 Nebraska travels to #4 Penn State and Maryland to close it out: