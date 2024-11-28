Zack Carpenter
UPDATE
FINAL:
#4 Penn State def. #2 Nebraska in four sets (25-21, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23) in another Top 5 battle in the Big Ten. The Huskers (28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) see their 25-game win streak halted by the Nittany Lions (29-2, 19-1) on the road in Rec Hall.
Big one coming up on Friday night, then the regular-season finale on Saturday.
VB match previews as #2 Nebraska travels to #4 Penn State and Maryland to close it out:
FINAL:
- Set 1: Nebraska took 13-12 lead but never led again. Cut a three-point deficit to 19-19 but lost 25-21
- Set 2: Huskers took 15-7 lead and never looked back en route to 25-14
- Set 3: Nebraska cut a late four-point deficit to 21-20 but faltered in loss of 25-22
- Set 4: In a set that had 16 ties + 5 lead changes, Huskers took their last lead at 19-18 then tied it at 20-20 and 21-21 before losing 25-23
VB Preview: #2 Nebraska at #4 Penn State
Nebraska volleyball match previews at Penn State and Maryland as Big Ten championship at stake in another Top 5 battle.
