Been in touch with recruits since last night to get a feel for their impression of Nebraska's emphatic win over Colorado and the raucous environment at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Early returns have been overwhelmingly positive, as we stated going into the weekend, this has a chance to be pivotal weekend for the Huskers' recruiting efforts in 2025 and 2026.**** 2025 four-star wide receiver target Cortez Mills was one of the first recruits on the field on Saturday, practically attached to the hip of 2025 Nebraska four-star wide receiver commit Isaiah Mozee. We spotted Garret McGuire, Matt Rhule, multiple players and off-field assistants make their way to talk to Mills and give their pitch. He was all smiles on the sideline, seeing Jacory Barney, a freshman from South Florida who he's got a relationship with, featured in the offense the way he was made an impression. Talking to folks on the Oklahoma side, they're not thrilled he made the visit and that's a fluid situation worth monitoring. My read right now is that Nebraska is well-positioned to flip him away, but he could look to see some other programs this fall like LSU, schools in-state and a program like Georgia could circle back if he's entertaining other options. That being said, he seemed really comfortable around Rhule and McGuire, there's a lot of love between the staff and the four-star. Nebraska missed the first time around, we'll find out if they can win out this time.**** 2025 four-star wide receiver target Michael Terry was with his family on the field and the Terry family got some special attention from Rhule and McGuire as well, with multiple players running over to check in with him as well. Nebraska's battling Texas and Oregon, the Longhorns are trending but early returns suggest last night's dominant win in that environment made an impression. Will it be enough? We'll find out.**** 2025 four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt was all smiles when he entered Memorial Stadium on Saturday and the sources close to him believe the Huskers are the team best positioned to flip him away from Alabama. Seeing Nebraska dominate defensively, while Alabama played USF close until an explosive fourth quarter, is good timing for the Huskers trying to show him they're on the path to contention. This one might be one the Huskers have to keep chipping away at this season, but Nebraska is getting close to pulling even with the Crimson Tide in his mind and will look to get over the top before Signing Day.**** Nebraska made a significant impression on 2026 four-star quarterback Michael Clayton, who's back on campus this morning to meet with the coaches for a few hours. The game day environment, pro-style offense and development he's seen from the offense all made an impression. There's some national programs involved but the Huskers have steadily risen up his list since offering in June and are surging now after last night's win. He's got a lot of faith in the coaching staff and his relationships have improved considerably in the last few months. One to monitor coming out of the weekend.**** 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell towered over every other visitor standing at 6-foot-8, 300lbs. The only other recruit in attendance that came close was 2027 in-state tackle target Matt Erickson who's around 6-foot-6/6-foot-7. Cantwell was surrounded by a few recruiting assistants on the sideline engaging with him, Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams, a key relationship in this recruitment, spent some 1-on-1 time with him on the sideline and then he spent time watching the offensive line warm up and had a long conversation with Teddy Prochazka, the only person on the field that was taller than him. Nebraska's a real contender here and seeing the Huskers' trenches dominate the way they did in the first half was a big deal. Relationships are the biggest thing working in Nebraska's favor here along with proximity, stacking some wins and showing him they can contend with the likes of Oregon, Georgia, Missouri, Alabama, LSU and other top programs in pursuit would help.**** First time getting eyes on 2025 three-star athlete commit Jeremiah Jones who certainly looks the part of 6-foot-5, 220ish pounds. Really, really good work by Nebraska getting him back in town with Missouri pushing hard to flip him away. Seeing him in person, he's an impressive physical talent with plenty of versatility. He spent time around Nebraska's wide receivers and then spent some time with defensive coordinator Tony White and the defense. The Huskers recruited him as a true athlete, letting him get on campus first then figuring it out. He could play wide receiver, safety, ROVER, spin down to JACK or inside linebacker and maybe, maybe even potentially grow into a defensive end. He does it all for Murray (Kent.) High and he's going to get an opportunity to try it all at Nebraska before honing in on a position.**** Saturday was also my first time getting eyes on 2025 three-star defensive line commit Kade Pietrzak, who has a powerful, well-proportioned frame with space to keep adding mass. In the same way that Riley Van Poppel, Keona Davis and Kai Wallin have made early impacts on the defensive line for Nebraska, Pietrzak is poised to do the same when he enrolls. He's got unteachable explosiveness off the line and impressive power behind it.**** Nebraska four-star quarterback commit TJ Lateef spent some time with the aforementioned Mills and Terry pregame and was in their ear throughout the weekend, working to add both to the class. The three struck up a relationship when they were all in town for the spring game back in April. There's been some talk about Lateef with other programs but he's firm in his commitment, even as other programs circle back on him. Experiencing his first game in Memorial Stadium should help solidify his pledge.