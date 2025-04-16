ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Early look at top recruits expected to compete at Battle @ The Boneyard 7on7 tournament

TimVerghese

TimVerghese

Junior
Staff
Mar 15, 2024
1,619
9,147
113
Nebraska is hosting a high school 7-on-7 tournament sponsored by Adidas at Memorial Stadium on June 6. As we reported a few weeks ago, Fast 7v7 is expected to compete and this afternoon, a few other national teams accepted their invitations to compete: Texas Threat, Miami Raw, Mississippi Heat, and Team TOA. Hustle Inc. told me they're planning to attend, but haven't publicly accepted their invite.

This list will likely continue to grow before June 6, we will update as we hear more.

Here's an early look at top recruits from each program expected to compete in the tournament, these rosters change a bit tournament to tournament, but this is a good idea of the top prospects likely to be in attendance.

Fast 7v7 standouts

Texas Threat standouts
 
  • Like
  • Wow
  • Love
Reactions: Doubledueces, AKAtheguy, mcbison and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TimVerghese

Recruiting Nebraska hosting Adidas 7-on-7 tournament in June

Replies
6
Views
596
Insider's Board
TimVerghese
TimVerghese
Steve Marik

Football Nebraska Athletics releases plan to replace the spring game with daylong multi-sport event

Replies
101
Views
4K
Insider's Board
king_kong_
king_kong_
Alum-Ni

Volleyball John Cook Announces Retirement at Nebraska

Replies
8
Views
1K
Insider's Board
SantaBarbaraSker
SantaBarbaraSker
Zack Carpenter

Two current Huskers set to compete at U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Replies
3
Views
525
Insider's Board
TOMHP
T
Alum-Ni

Football Game Notes: UCLA at Nebraska

Replies
7
Views
1K
Insider's Board
Bono
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back