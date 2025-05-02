TimVerghese
*** One, quick programming note: Recruiting Blitz will go out on Tuesday next week instead of Monday. Thanks for understanding, I promise the delay will be worth it.
my story from that visit. Hudson texted me last night with the "👀" emoji saying he's "proud" of Taylor's commitment to Nebraska and added Taylor's commitment "maybe might help" him make his decision. It would take a stunner for Nebraska to pull Hudson out of Louisiana, but the Huskers made a significant impression when they had him on campus this spring. Hudson says he's planning to return to Nebraska this fall for a game, but noted a summer return trip isn't out of question. Hudson and Taylor have had a relationship for some time now and explored playing together at the next level. For a while, the assumption was the two would team up at LSU or Texas A&M, now Nebraska is the one pushing for the package deal.
*** Nebraska was the second Big Ten program to offer 2029(!!!) Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern wide reciever/athelte Jacorey Shockley, an eighth grader who already stands 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. Shockley trains with the same wide receiver trainer that works with Dane Key, 2026 four-star WR target Ryan Mosley and 2026 four-star flip target Nalin Scott, who also plays at McEachern.
