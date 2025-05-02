ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Couple Friday afternoon recruiting notes

Mar 15, 2024
*** One, quick programming note: Recruiting Blitz will go out on Tuesday next week instead of Monday. Thanks for understanding, I promise the delay will be worth it.

*** John Butler and Addison Williams made an in-home visit with 2026 four-star cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh last night. The Huskers made an impression and reminded him why he committed in the first place. The Huskers making him one of their first stops since hitting the road is a really big deal, as Florida, LSU and Florida State all stopped through to see him recently. Florida and Florida State (Tony White and Evan Cooper) made in-home visits. The four-star is scheduled to make official visits to Florida, Florida State and Penn State, in addition to Nebraska, this summer and I would expect a final decision after that. At this point, I don't get the read any other programs will earn an OV from him, but LSU and Oklahoma are giving him something to think about. I recognize it's hard to be hopeful given the competition but I do think Nebraska has a very real shot of holding on to his commitment, especially after last night's in-home visit. They've pressed the right buttons and have made him feel wanted. It would have been helpful if the Huskers got him on campus at some point this spring, but he'll get another opportunity to get around the staff and the campus next month on his official visit.

*** You might have seen Taylor's commitment catch the attention of 2027 Crowley (Tex.) four-star WR Antayvious Ellis on social media. I caught up with Ellis last night and he's now planning to visit Nebraska in the coming weeks and mentions the Huskers are ascending up his list of offers. In addition, he told me he's expecting Daikiel Shorts and Dana Holgorsen to come visit him on Tuesday. Ellis is a top-5 slot in the 2027 class.

*** Taylor has already started peer recruiting publicly on social media and has been in touch with some top 2027 prospects behind the scenes as well. One target Taylor has keyed in on is 2027 Ruston (La.) four-star tight end Ahmad Hudson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 cycle. If you recall, Nebraska got Hudson on campus for a weekend visit this spring and really impressed. Here's my story from that visit. Hudson texted me last night with the "👀" emoji saying he's "proud" of Taylor's commitment to Nebraska and added Taylor's commitment "maybe might help" him make his decision. It would take a stunner for Nebraska to pull Hudson out of Louisiana, but the Huskers made a significant impression when they had him on campus this spring. Hudson says he's planning to return to Nebraska this fall for a game, but noted a summer return trip isn't out of question. Hudson and Taylor have had a relationship for some time now and explored playing together at the next level. For a while, the assumption was the two would team up at LSU or Texas A&M, now Nebraska is the one pushing for the package deal.

*** While making the rounds in Illinois, running backs coach EJ Barthel and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stopped through to see 2027 St. Joseph-Ogden (Ill.) four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner. Nebraska has already gotten Wagner on campus multiple times to date and he's developed a relationship with Taylor through shared visits over the last year or so. It's early, but I'm close to saying Nebraska is the favorite in Wagner's recruitment already.

**** Taylor's been vocal in his pursuit of DeSoto (Tex.) four-star ATH Myson Johnson-Cook, a freak athlete that can play running back or linebacker at the next level. Though he plays in Texas now, Johnson-Cook originally hails from Decatur (Ill.) MacArthur, and has built a relationship with Taylor over the years. Nebraska has a talented 2027 running back board already, but with Taylor peer-recruiting him, the Huskers could look to increase pursuit of the talented top-20 prospect. At 6-1, 220lbs, Johnson-Cook ran a 10.3 flat in the 100-meter this spring, a remarkable time for his size. Last fall, he ran for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry.

*** Nebraska was the second Big Ten program to offer 2029(!!!) Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern wide reciever/athelte Jacorey Shockley, an eighth grader who already stands 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. Shockley trains with the same wide receiver trainer that works with Dane Key, 2026 four-star WR target Ryan Mosley and 2026 four-star flip target Nalin Scott, who also plays at McEachern.
 
