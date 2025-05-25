ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread Championship Sunday BACK TO BACK CHAMPIONS HUSKERS EARN REGIONAL BID

Team is on site so he we go: Lineups will be a little while yet, it will be Ty Horn to start vs Landon Stump.

Game preview capsule by @Zack Carpenter:

Matchup: #8 seed Nebraska (31-27 overall, 15-15 Big Ten) vs. #2 UCLA (42-15, 22-8)
Time: 2 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 5.89 ERA vs. UCLA RHP Landon Stump (6-0, 4.43 ERA)







 
