



Nebraska senior guard Brice Williams became the first Husker men’s basketball player since 2018 to earn first-team all-conference honors as the Big Ten Conference announced its All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday.



Williams, a 6-foot-7 guard from Huntersville, N.C., earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and the media, as he averaged a league-high 20.7 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in Big Ten play. The senior became the first Husker since 2014 to lead the conference in scoring in conference play and just the sixth Husker in more than a century to lead a conference in scoring in conference play.



Williams not only led NU in scoring but ranked among the conference leaders in free throw percentage (.875, sixth), minutes played (36.3, fifth and free throws made (4.9, third) and attempted (5.6, sixth) per game. Williams led Nebraska in assists and 3-pointers (38) and was second in steals (22) and rebounds (88) in conference games. He had a conference-leading 12 games with 20-or-more points, highlighted by a school-record 43-point effort at Ohio State on March 4.



Prior to this season, James Palmer Jr. was NU’s most recent first-team All-Big Ten selection, as he honored in 2018. Williams, Braden Smith (Purdue), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) and John Tonje (Wisconsin were first-team picks by both the conference coaches and media, while the other first-team spot was split between Maryland’s Derik Queen (coaches) and Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin (media).



Rollie Worster was the other Husker honored Tuesday, as he was Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award nominee for his efforts on and off the court. Worster has appeared in 31 games, including 25 starts, and averaged 7.0 points, and 2.6 assists per game. He was second on the team in assists and had a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.



2023-24 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Honors

As selected by Big Ten Coaches



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Braden Smith, Purdue



DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Derik Queen, Maryland



SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Will Riley, Illinois



CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Tom Izzo, Michigan State







HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Doug Wojcik, Michigan State



FIRST TEAM

Derik Queen, Maryland



Brice Williams, Nebraska



TREY KAUFMAN-RENN, Purdue



BRADEN SMITH, Purdue



JOHN TONJE, Wisconsin



SECOND TEAM

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan



Danny Wolf, Michigan



Dawson Garcia, Minnesota



Nick Martinelli, Northwestern



Bruce Thornton, Ohio State



THIRD TEAM*

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois



Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland



Jaden Akins, Michigan State



Jase Richardson, Michigan State



Nate Bittle, Oregon



Jackson Shelstad, Oregon



Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA



HONORABLE MENTION

Oumar Ballo, Indiana



Payton Sandfort, Iowa



Julian Reese, Maryland



Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State



Ace Bailey, Rutgers



Dylan Harper, Rutgers



John Blackwell, Wisconsin



ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois



DERIK QUEEN, Maryland



Jase Richardson, Michigan State



Ace Bailey, Rutgers



Dylan Harper, Rutgers



ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jaden Akins, Michigan State



TJ Bamba, Oregon



Nate Bittle, Oregon



Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State



Kobe Johnson, UCLA



2024-25 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Ben Humrichous, ILL; Anthony Leal, IND, Ladji Dembele, IOWA; Selton Miguel, MD; Nimari Burnett, MICH; Nick Sanders, MSU; Kadyn Betts, MINN; Rollie Worster, NEB; Brooks Barnhizer, NU; James Cooper, ORE; Kalen Etzler, OSU; Puff Johnson, PSU; Caleb Furst, PUR; Zach Martini, RU; Lazar Stefanovic, UCLA; Harrison Hornery, USC; Wilhelm Breidenbach, WASH; Markus Ilver, WIS.





2024-25 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Honors

As selected by Media Voting Panel



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Braden Smith, Purdue



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Derik Queen, Maryland



COACH OF THE YEAR

Tom Izzo, Michigan State





FIRST TEAM

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan



Brice Williams, Nebraska



Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue



BRADEN SMITH, Purdue



JOHN TONJE, Wisconsin



SECOND TEAM

Derik Queen, Maryland



Danny Wolf, Michigan



Dawson Garcia, Minnesota



Nick Martinelli, Northwestern



Bruce Thornton, Ohio State



THIRD TEAM

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois



Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland



Jase Richardson, Michigan State



Ace Bailey, Rutgers



Dylan Harper, Rutgers



HONORABLE MENTION

Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois



Malik Reneau, Indiana



Oumar Ballo, Indiana



Payton Sandfort, Iowa



Julian Reese, Maryland



Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern



Nate Bittle, Oregon



Jackson Shelstad, Oregon



Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State



Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State



Fletcher Loyer, Purdue



Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA



Desmond Claude, USC



Great Osobor, Washington



John Blackwell, Wisconsin



Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS

*Additional honorees due to ties