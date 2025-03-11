Steve Marik
Assistant Head Coach
Staff
-
- Mar 9, 2014
-
- 10,042
-
- 26,639
-
- 113
Nebraska senior guard Brice Williams became the first Husker men’s basketball player since 2018 to earn first-team all-conference honors as the Big Ten Conference announced its All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday.
Williams, a 6-foot-7 guard from Huntersville, N.C., earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and the media, as he averaged a league-high 20.7 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in Big Ten play. The senior became the first Husker since 2014 to lead the conference in scoring in conference play and just the sixth Husker in more than a century to lead a conference in scoring in conference play.
Williams not only led NU in scoring but ranked among the conference leaders in free throw percentage (.875, sixth), minutes played (36.3, fifth and free throws made (4.9, third) and attempted (5.6, sixth) per game. Williams led Nebraska in assists and 3-pointers (38) and was second in steals (22) and rebounds (88) in conference games. He had a conference-leading 12 games with 20-or-more points, highlighted by a school-record 43-point effort at Ohio State on March 4.
Prior to this season, James Palmer Jr. was NU’s most recent first-team All-Big Ten selection, as he honored in 2018. Williams, Braden Smith (Purdue), Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue) and John Tonje (Wisconsin were first-team picks by both the conference coaches and media, while the other first-team spot was split between Maryland’s Derik Queen (coaches) and Michigan’s Vladislav Goldin (media).
Rollie Worster was the other Husker honored Tuesday, as he was Nebraska’s Sportsmanship Award nominee for his efforts on and off the court. Worster has appeared in 31 games, including 25 starts, and averaged 7.0 points, and 2.6 assists per game. He was second on the team in assists and had a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
2023-24 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Honors
As selected by Big Ten Coaches
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Smith, Purdue
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Derik Queen, Maryland
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Will Riley, Illinois
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Doug Wojcik, Michigan State
FIRST TEAM
Derik Queen, Maryland
Brice Williams, Nebraska
TREY KAUFMAN-RENN, Purdue
BRADEN SMITH, Purdue
JOHN TONJE, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Vladislav Goldin, Michigan
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM*
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
Jaden Akins, Michigan State
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
HONORABLE MENTION
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Julian Reese, Maryland
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
DERIK QUEEN, Maryland
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jaden Akins, Michigan State
TJ Bamba, Oregon
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Kobe Johnson, UCLA
2024-25 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Ben Humrichous, ILL; Anthony Leal, IND, Ladji Dembele, IOWA; Selton Miguel, MD; Nimari Burnett, MICH; Nick Sanders, MSU; Kadyn Betts, MINN; Rollie Worster, NEB; Brooks Barnhizer, NU; James Cooper, ORE; Kalen Etzler, OSU; Puff Johnson, PSU; Caleb Furst, PUR; Zach Martini, RU; Lazar Stefanovic, UCLA; Harrison Hornery, USC; Wilhelm Breidenbach, WASH; Markus Ilver, WIS.
2024-25 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Honors
As selected by Media Voting Panel
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Braden Smith, Purdue
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Derik Queen, Maryland
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tom Izzo, Michigan State
FIRST TEAM
Vladislav Goldin, Michigan
Brice Williams, Nebraska
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue
BRADEN SMITH, Purdue
JOHN TONJE, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Derik Queen, Maryland
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
Jase Richardson, Michigan State
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
HONORABLE MENTION
Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois
Malik Reneau, Indiana
Oumar Ballo, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Julian Reese, Maryland
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Nate Bittle, Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
Desmond Claude, USC
Great Osobor, Washington
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS
*Additional honorees due to ties
Last edited: