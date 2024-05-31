ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***BOT 9: Florida 5, Nebraska 2 – NCAA Tournament 1st Round

May 19, 2022
NCAA Tournament – Stillwater Regional – 1st Round: Nebraska vs. Florida

They're about to get the Dance started in Stillwater between the regional 2 seed Huskers and 3 seed Gators. Let's go!

Records:
Nebraska: 39-20
Florida: 28-27

Time/TV/Radio:
2 p.m. CT
ESPN+
Huskers Radio Network

Pitching matchup:
Nebraska: RHP Brett Sears (9-0, 2.00 ERA)
Florida RHP Liam Peterson (2-4, 5.83 ERA)

LINK to our Game Preview from yesterday with more notes on both starting pitchers.

Starting lineups:

NEB FLA Lineups.png
 
