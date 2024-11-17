LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team picked up its 40th straight home win with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Indiana in front of a crowd of 8,727 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night.



Harper Murray had 10 kills, eight digs, a pair of blocks and an ace to lead the Huskers (26-1, 16-0 B1G) to their 23rd win in a row. Merritt Beason and Andi Jackson each had eight kills, with Jackson hitting .636. Rebekah Allick posted five kills and hit .455 with five blocks, and Taylor Landfair chipped in five kills. Leyla Blackwell and Lindsay Krause had four and three kills, respectively, in the third set.



Bergen Reilly had 35 assists, seven digs, three blocks and two kills, as the Huskers hit .324 in the match.



Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 15 digs to help Nebraska hold Indiana (12-14, 5-11 B1G) to a .056 hitting percentage.



Nebraska had three aces and five service errors, while Indiana had one ace and five service errors. Kennedi Orr had a team-high 17 serve attempts, including serving a 12-0 run in the first set.



The Huskers had more kills (45-29), digs (49-43) and blocks (6-4).



Set 1: Trailing 6-5, Nebraska went on a 12-0 run with Orr serving to take a 17-6 lead. Landfair had three kills, while Allick and Reilly combined for three blocks. Two kills by Beason and one each by Allick and Murray made it 23-9, and kills by Jackson and Murray finished off a 25-12 victory. NU held Indiana to -.091 hitting in the opening set.



Set 2: The Huskers took the early lead with a 6-1 spurt that made it 10-5. Murray had a kill and an ace in that stretch. NU led 12-7 when Indiana scored a 5-0 run to tie the score at 12-12. But Beason answered with three kills and Murray added one to reclaim a 16-12 lead for the Huskers. Jackson and Murray tallied three kills to get to 21-15, and a block by Landfair and Jackson made it 23-15. A Jackson kill earned set point, and Allick put the set away, 25-17.



Set 3: Krause got NU on the board with a kill, and a 5-0 run keyed by two Murray kills and one from Jackson put NU ahead 10-5. The Huskers led 15-8 at the media timeout after kills by Jackson, Blackwell and Murray. Krause recorded a pair of kills to take the Huskers to match point at 24-18, and the Huskers won 25-19.



Up Next: Nebraska visits the Iowa Hawkeyes next Wednesday at 6 p.m.